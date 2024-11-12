JITF Infra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 1848.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.26% to Rs 480.59 croreNet profit of JITF Infra Logistics rose 1848.06% to Rs 80.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.26% to Rs 480.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 720.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales480.59720.06 -33 OPM %15.1315.97 -PBDT-1.2448.41 PL PBT-19.1932.73 PL NP80.264.12 1848
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content