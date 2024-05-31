Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Peeti Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 7.57 crore
Net profit of Peeti Securities reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.51% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 24.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.577.87 -4 24.8326.83 -7 OPM %-0.130 -0.642.31 - PBDT0.160.04 300 0.590.84 -30 PBT0.140.02 600 0.510.79 -35 NP0.110 0 0.410.59 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Reliance Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Libord Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vintage Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 26.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalya Soft-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Union Quality Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lippi Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon