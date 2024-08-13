Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 76.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 488.70 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables declined 76.76% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 488.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 479.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.488.70479.416.497.6415.1037.638.3032.015.5924.05