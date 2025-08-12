Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit rises 860.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit rises 860.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 12 2025

Sales reported at Rs 5.06 crore

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) rose 860.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.060 0 OPM %8.700 -PBDT0.480.05 860 PBT0.480.05 860 NP0.480.05 860

Aug 12 2025

