Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 1.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 632.85 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 1.31% to Rs 79.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 632.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 620.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales632.85620.40 2 OPM %17.6618.69 -PBDT136.28135.16 1 PBT107.58111.02 -3 NP79.4080.45 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content