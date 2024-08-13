Business Standard
Peoples Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore
Net profit of Peoples Investment remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.06 -17 OPM %80.0066.67 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

