Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 14.05% to Rs 9.97 crore

Net loss of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.05% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.51% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 50.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.9711.60 -14 50.5753.70 -6 OPM %-19.765.09 -9.9911.19 - PBDT-2.860.12 PL 3.094.36 -29 PBT-2.90-0.52 -458 0.490.98 -50 NP-3.373.69 PL 0.245.34 -96

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

