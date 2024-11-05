Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K.P. Energy hits life high on securing order from KPI Green Energy

K.P. Energy hits life high on securing order from KPI Green Energy

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

K.P. Energy gained 4.74% to Rs 634.80 after it received new EPC orders aggregating to 1,003.7 MW from KPI Green Energy for the development of renewable energy projects.

The order comprises a range of services, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) for the project. This entails activities such as designing, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and securing the necessary approvals and permits for the project.

The projects include an 86.8 MW hybrid project (70 MW solar, 16.8 MW wind), a 641.9 MW hybrid project (518 MW solar, 123.9 MW wind), and a 275 MW solar project. These projects are won by KPI Green Energy through various tenders issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

 

These projects are expected to be completed as per the timelines outlined in the definitive agreements.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants. KPI Green Energy is a K.P. Energy group company and Dr. Faruk G. Patel, promotor and MD of K.P. Energy is also promotor and CMD of KPI Green Energy.

K.P. Energy is primarily engaged in development of Balance of Plant of wind power projects and allied services related to it along with generation of electricity through its own wind power generating assets and operation and maintenance services of BoP of wind power projects primarily in India.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 19.5% to Rs 18.21 crore on 12.6% rise in net sales to Rs 127.18 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; Nifty climbs above 24,000

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; Nifty climbs above 24,000

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third consecutive session

NMDC Ltd spurts 2.87%

NMDC Ltd spurts 2.87%

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.85%

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.85%

ABB India PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 440 crore

ABB India PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 440 crore

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 636.40 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

supreme court of india

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, tests 79,000; Nifty at 24,050; Metal, financials up

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Penny Wong, Penny, Wong

Australian FM raises allegations of targeting Sikhs with EAM Jaishankar

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Explained: Indian MFs can invest up to 25% of net assets in overseas funds

bank

India proposes merging regional rural banks to help them shore up capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon