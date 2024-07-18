Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 33.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 2737.17 croreNet profit of Persistent Systems rose 33.94% to Rs 306.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 228.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 2737.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2321.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2737.172321.18 18 OPM %16.6316.13 -PBDT471.74383.38 23 PBT400.54307.05 30 NP306.42228.77 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content