D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 60.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 504.69 crore
Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 60.56% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 504.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 471.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales504.69471.47 7 OPM %7.585.35 -PBDT35.2522.20 59 PBT33.6620.83 62 NP25.0815.62 61
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

