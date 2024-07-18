International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 69.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 59.53 crore

Net profit of International Combustion (India) declined 69.06% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 59.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.59.5368.808.1115.993.6010.482.129.391.775.72