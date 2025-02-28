Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Persistent Systems Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Feb 28 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5203.9, down 4.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.8% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5203.9, down 4.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Persistent Systems Ltd has eased around 17.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38946.65, down 3.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.95 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5235.4, down 4.68% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd jumped 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.8% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 81.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

