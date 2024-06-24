Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.51%

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4004.05, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.23% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.2% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4004.05, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23523.4. The Sensex is at 77348.66, up 0.18%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 7.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35200.3, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4006.15, up 1.68% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 63.23% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.2% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 61.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

