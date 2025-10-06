Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Atlantaa Ltd, Orient Technologies Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd and IFGL Refractories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2025.

Atlantaa Ltd, Orient Technologies Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd and IFGL Refractories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2025.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 39.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7200 shares in the past one month.

 

Atlantaa Ltd soared 17.16% to Rs 65.56. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Technologies Ltd spiked 16.95% to Rs 496.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90927 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Ashok Gehlot

LIVE news updates: Ashok Gehlot demands probe into Jaipur hospital fire

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's high; Nifty50 above 25k; IT, private bank shares rise; Vi down 5%

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Karnataka issues alert on cough syrups after child deaths in MP, Rajasthan

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

India's homebuyers go small as prices soar - compact homes hit 54% demand

Delhi High Court

Social media celebrations after bail not grounds for cancellation: Delhi HC

Sigma Solve Ltd gained 16.86% to Rs 62.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10839 shares in the past one month.

IFGL Refractories Ltd exploded 15.89% to Rs 332.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48755 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

Market trade near day's high; IT shares surge for 3rd day

Market trade near day's high; IT shares surge for 3rd day

UCO Bank spurts 1.04%, up for five straight sessions

UCO Bank spurts 1.04%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd spurts 1.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd spurts 1.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon