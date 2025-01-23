Business Standard

Persistent Systems rises after Q3 PAT climbs 15% QoQ to Rs 373 cr; board OKs dividend of Rs 20/share.

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Persistent Systems gained 2.52% to Rs 5,828.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.77% to Rs 372.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 325 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 5.7% QoQ to Rs 3,062.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue jumped 30.4% and 22.6% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 23.8% YoY to Rs 482.04 crore in Q3 FY25

EBITDA stood at Rs 537.84 crore in Q3 FY25, up 21.7% YoY. EDITDA margin stood at 17.6% during the quarter.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $360.2 million in Q3 FY25, up 19.9%YoY and 4.3% QoQ.

 

The order booking for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024, was at $594.1 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $428.3 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent, said, Reaffirming our commitment to developing innovative solutions based on our own IP, we filed 20+ patents related to SASVA, our AI-powered software development platform. Additionally, our co-developed ContractAssIst solution, built leveraging Microsoft 365 Copilot, was shortlisted by Microsoft and acknowledged by its CEO, Satya Nadella, during his recent Microsoft AI Tour.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share on the face value of Rs 5 each for FY25. The record date for the dividend is Friday, 31 January 2025.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization. The company works with the industry leaders including 14 of the 30 most innovative companies as identified by BCG, 8 of the top 10 largest banks in the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare and software ecosystems.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

