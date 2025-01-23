Business Standard

Cigniti Technologies Ltd Spurts 7.4%

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Cigniti Technologies Ltd has lost 14.6% over last one month compared to 3.01% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.62% drop in the SENSEX

Cigniti Technologies Ltd rose 7.4% today to trade at Rs 1599.4. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.2% to quote at 42196.28. The index is down 3.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd increased 6.91% and Persistent Systems Ltd added 5.16% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 12.03 % over last one year compared to the 7.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd has lost 14.6% over last one month compared to 3.01% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.62% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 119 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6004 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1980.75 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 945 on 23 Jan 2024.

 

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

