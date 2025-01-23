Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma launches Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride in US

Piramal Pharma launches Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride in US

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Piramal Pharma said that its subsidiary Piramal Critical Care (PCC) has launched Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection in various strengths in the US market.

Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Injection is a medicine used to treat various disorders such as schizophrenia and other psychoses like paranoia (delusions and feeling extremely worried or nervous), mania (overactive behavior), anxiety, agitation, and dangerously impulsive behavior.

The launch of Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection is the latest in a series of recent product launches from Piramal Critical Care in the generic injectables market.

In 2024, PCC had launched the first to market generic of Edaravone IV Infusion, which followed 2023 launches of Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, USP and Doxycycline for Injection, USP to further enhance their wide portfolio of critical care products.

 

Peter DeYoung, chief executive officer, Piramal Global Pharma, said: We are excited to launch Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP, which joins our growing US portfolio of injectable products at Piramal Critical Care.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump downplays threat of China using TikTok to spy on Americans

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off lows, up 100 pts at 76,517; Nifty holds 23,150; banks weak

Kapil Sharma

LIVE news: Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav get death threats, case registered

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman over Trump-backed $500 bn Stargate AI project

Zomato

After big 2024 gains, Zomato and Oberoi Realty tumble in 2025's selloff

It further complements our market-leading inhaled anesthesia products, as we strive to deliver critical care solutions to patients and healthcare providers around the world.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 22.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales increased by 17.28% to Rs 2,241.75 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 244.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

K E C International Ltd Falls 1.81%

K E C International Ltd Falls 1.81%

Cigniti Technologies Ltd Spurts 7.4%

Cigniti Technologies Ltd Spurts 7.4%

Coforge Inc. to acquire Xceltrait Inc. for consideration of $17.85 mn

Coforge Inc. to acquire Xceltrait Inc. for consideration of $17.85 mn

Indices may see a flat opening

Indices may see a flat opening

Shares may rise at opening bell

Shares may rise at opening bell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon