Pfizer standalone net profit rises 19.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 642.34 croreNet profit of Pfizer rose 19.37% to Rs 189.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 642.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 588.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales642.34588.59 9 OPM %35.8032.15 -PBDT269.65230.22 17 PBT255.37215.23 19 NP189.02158.35 19
