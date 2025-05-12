Monday, May 12, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 108.81% in the March 2025 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 108.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 77.40% to Rs 1909.86 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 108.81% to Rs 145.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.40% to Rs 1909.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1076.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.34% to Rs 287.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.30% to Rs 4869.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2746.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1909.861076.57 77 4869.532746.50 77 OPM %11.0910.82 -9.949.53 - PBDT198.63104.09 91 430.31223.08 93 PBT179.9290.52 99 364.69176.47 107 NP145.2369.55 109 287.80134.90 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 234.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 234.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DCW standalone net profit declines 25.77% in the March 2025 quarter

DCW standalone net profit declines 25.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon