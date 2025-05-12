Monday, May 12, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCW standalone net profit declines 25.77% in the March 2025 quarter

DCW standalone net profit declines 25.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 537.91 crore

Net profit of DCW declined 25.77% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 537.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 621.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.36% to Rs 30.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 2000.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1871.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales537.91621.69 -13 2000.341871.59 7 OPM %10.3810.20 -9.679.38 - PBDT45.9849.05 -6 149.28120.28 24 PBT20.7424.61 -16 49.3526.49 86 NP11.3815.33 -26 30.2815.66 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sensex settles 2,975 pts higher on India-Pakistan ceasefire, Nifty climbs above 24,900

Sensex settles 2,975 pts higher on India-Pakistan ceasefire, Nifty climbs above 24,900

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1034 cr

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1034 cr

Man Industries hits the roof after PAT rises nearly 3x YoY to Rs 68 crore in Q4

Man Industries hits the roof after PAT rises nearly 3x YoY to Rs 68 crore in Q4

Piramal Pharma gains after receiving EIR for Turbhe facility from USFDA

Piramal Pharma gains after receiving EIR for Turbhe facility from USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon