DCW standalone net profit declines 25.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 537.91 croreNet profit of DCW declined 25.77% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 537.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 621.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 93.36% to Rs 30.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 2000.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1871.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales537.91621.69 -13 2000.341871.59 7 OPM %10.3810.20 -9.679.38 - PBDT45.9849.05 -6 149.28120.28 24 PBT20.7424.61 -16 49.3526.49 86 NP11.3815.33 -26 30.2815.66 93
