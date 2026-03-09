Monday, March 09, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Rain Industries Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2026.

PG Electroplast Ltd crashed 13.19% to Rs 527.8 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Rain Industries Ltd tumbled 12.30% to Rs 116.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd lost 9.30% to Rs 422.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd shed 9.28% to Rs 174.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29804 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd plummeted 8.59% to Rs 99.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

