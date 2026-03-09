Monday, March 09, 2026 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Akhilesh seeks debate on West Asia, questions Centre's foreign policy

Akhilesh seeks debate on West Asia, questions Centre's foreign policy

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that several journalists who had accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent trip to Israel were now stranded in the region

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

On one hand, we are talking about becoming Atmanirbhar, but on the other, we are following the orders of the US: Akhilesh | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sought a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and urged the government to clarify its foreign policy, alleging that India was acting under pressure from the US.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Yadav said the government should spell out how it is dealing with the situation, especially in view of the large number of Indians living and working in Gulf countries.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that several journalists who had accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent trip to Israel were now stranded in the region.

 

"A large number of Indians are stuck in Gulf countries. Journalists who had accompanied the prime minister during his visit to Israel as political journalists have now become war journalists. How will they return?" Yadav said.

He also criticised the Centre's foreign policy approach, alleging that the US was "dictating" terms to India.

"On one hand, we are talking about becoming Atmanirbhar, but on the other, we are following the orders of the US. The US is dictating terms to us about how much oil we can buy and for how many days," he said.

Calling for a debate in Parliament, Yadav said the government should explain its position on the conflict and India's broader foreign policy.

"There should be a discussion on these issues and the way the government has auctioned its foreign policy," he told reporters.

Topics : Akhilesh Yadav Lok Sabha Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

