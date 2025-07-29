Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PHDCCI presents key recommendations to RBI to strengthen MSME financial ecosystem

PHDCCI presents key recommendations to RBI to strengthen MSME financial ecosystem

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) presented forth a comprehensive set of policy recommendations to the RBI Governor, which is aimed at enhancing credit access, regulatory support, and financial efficiency for Indias Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Recognizing the critical role of MSMEs in driving Indias economic growth, PHDCCIs submission included eight targeted action points. The Chamber appreciated the Union Governments move to expand credit guarantee schemes and urged the RBI to ensure effective implementation. To that end, it was suggested that RBI should create designated helpdesks at field offices level to support MSMEs facing credit access challenges.

 

A key recommendation included streamlining and rolling out the proposed Micro Credit Facility Cards, announced in the Union Budget, with a ₹5 lakh limit each. PHDCCI proposed renaming them to distinguish from consumer credit cards, standardizing issuance procedures, ensuring interest rate caps, and launching a centralized portal for monitoring card applications. PHDCCI also stressed the need to digitize and standardize banking documentation across institutions to reduce physical paperwork and promote transparency. In a push for inclusive financing, PHDCCI advocated for removing the current ₹20 lakh cap on Priority Sector Lending classification for credit through NBFCs, requesting an increase to at least ₹1 crore to support working capital needs in line with revised MSME definitions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Early data from FY26 indicate potential for a turnaround in foreign investment flows says DEA

Early data from FY26 indicate potential for a turnaround in foreign investment flows says DEA

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore business bags ' ultra-mega' order in Middle East

L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore business bags ' ultra-mega' order in Middle East

NTPC Green Energy slides after Q1 PAT drops 5% QoQ to Rs 220 cr

NTPC Green Energy slides after Q1 PAT drops 5% QoQ to Rs 220 cr

Arvind Fashions rallies after robust Q1 numbers

Arvind Fashions rallies after robust Q1 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon