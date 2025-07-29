Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.68% GS 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and (ii) 6.90% GS 2065 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on August 01, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

