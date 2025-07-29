Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore business bags ' ultra-mega' order in Middle East

L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore business bags ' ultra-mega' order in Middle East

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical has secured an "ultra-mega" order from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

According to the companys classification, the value of these orders exceeds Rs 15,000 crore.

The order includes multiple offshore packages, covering the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of offshore structures, along with the upgrading of existing facilities.

The Hydrocarbon Offshore vertical is a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) solutions in the offshore oil and gas sector. With strong in-house engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art fabrication yards, and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has built a solid track record in both shallow and deep-water field developments.

 

Over the past three decades, the company has successfully completed complex projects involving fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, and decommissioning.

Also Read

stock market trading

Waaree Energies shares jump 6% as Q1 profit nearly doubles; details here

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; IT, defence stocks crack; metal, realty lead gains

Go DigitGo Digit

Go Digit Insurance climbs 9% post Q1 earnings; Should you buy, sell, hold?

agriculture

Paradeep, Punjab Chem at 52-week high; what's driving agri stocks today?premium

Gurugram Traffic, Traffic jam

Explained: Why India's 2027 emission target has automakers on edge

This ultra-mega order highlights the speed, precision, and expertise of the Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical in delivering complex projects worldwide, all while adhering to world-class safety standards.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,497 crore in Q4 March 2025, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 25%. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 74,392 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 11%.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 3,440.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC Green Energy slides after Q1 PAT drops 5% QoQ to Rs 220 cr

NTPC Green Energy slides after Q1 PAT drops 5% QoQ to Rs 220 cr

Arvind Fashions rallies after robust Q1 numbers

Arvind Fashions rallies after robust Q1 numbers

Volumes jump at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

India's trade performance reflects resilience, trade deficit narrows sharply in Q1FY26

India's trade performance reflects resilience, trade deficit narrows sharply in Q1FY26

High drama in Parliament as Operation Sindoor, voter list revision spark heated Monsoon Session

High drama in Parliament as Operation Sindoor, voter list revision spark heated Monsoon Session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon