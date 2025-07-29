Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy slides after Q1 PAT drops 5% QoQ to Rs 220 cr

NTPC Green Energy slides after Q1 PAT drops 5% QoQ to Rs 220 cr



Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

NTPC Green Energy declined 1.45% to Rs 105.60 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 5.46% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 9.31% rise in revenue to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue and profit surged 17.59% and 59.07%, respectively.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 277.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, up 51.06% as against Rs 183.44 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

The companys total expenses increased 16.17% YoY to Rs 492.55 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 192.56 crore (up 5.14% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.39 crore (down 16.11% YoY) during the period under review.

 

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

