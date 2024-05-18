Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.13% to Rs 1305.95 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills rose 28.59% to Rs 326.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.13% to Rs 1305.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.66% to Rs 1099.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1334.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.76% to Rs 3977.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2638.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content