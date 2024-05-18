Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 758.11 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 698.41% to Rs 357.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 2514.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2276.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 78.17% to Rs 58.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 758.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.