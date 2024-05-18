Business Standard
Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 11.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 38.53 crore
Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 11.10% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.97% to Rs 25.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 132.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.5334.36 12 132.77137.39 -3 OPM %31.1429.37 -30.1626.13 - PBDT11.9110.20 17 39.7636.18 10 PBT10.339.50 9 34.7933.58 4 NP7.917.12 11 25.9725.22 3
First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

