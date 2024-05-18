Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 11.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 38.53 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.97% to Rs 25.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 132.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

