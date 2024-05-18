Business Standard
Dharani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.07 crore
Net Loss of Dharani Finance reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.070.13 PL 0.740.58 28 OPM %428.57-53.85 --31.085.17 - PBDT-0.26-0.07 -271 -0.200.03 PL PBT-0.28-0.10 -180 -0.30-0.13 -131 NP-0.28-0.10 -180 -0.30-0.13 -131
First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

