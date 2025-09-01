Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharan Group wins work contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 cr from Skymax Infra Power

Dharan Group wins work contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 cr from Skymax Infra Power

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Dharan Infra EPC (formerly KBC Global), either directly or through its designated subsidiaries, has received work contracts of an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power.

A significant portion of the contract scopeapproximately 80% of the total valuerelates to international procurement of plant and machinery, which will be undertaken through the Company's subsidiary entities.

While execution responsibilities are contractually assigned to these subsidiaries, the revenues and liabilities arising therefrom will be duly consolidated in the financial statements of Dharan Infra EPC in - accordance with Ind-AS and applicable accounting standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; India GDP up 7.8% in April-June quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; India GDP up 7.8% in April-June quarter

Stock Alert: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers, Kirloskar Industries, RITES, Ceinsys Tech, Adani Power

Stock Alert: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers, Kirloskar Industries, RITES, Ceinsys Tech, Adani Power

Nazara Technologies issues notice of termination to I3 Interactive Inc

Nazara Technologies issues notice of termination to I3 Interactive Inc

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 2148.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 2148.32% in the June 2025 quarter

NCC secures two orders worth Rs 788-cr in August 2025

NCC secures two orders worth Rs 788-cr in August 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon