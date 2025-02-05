Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 180.18 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries declined 44.16% to Rs 24.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 180.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales180.18176.60 2 OPM %26.4819.43 -PBDT40.9831.18 31 PBT36.1627.48 32 NP24.7744.36 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 28.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 28.91% in the December 2024 quarter

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon