Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta-Jaiprakash deal may risk govt equity in HZL, BALCO: Viceroy

Vedanta-Jaiprakash deal may risk govt equity in HZL, BALCO: Viceroy

Viceroy Research warns DIPAM that Vedanta's planned Jaiprakash Associates acquisition could strain Hindustan Zinc and BALCO, partly owned by the government

Vedanta

According to the letter, HZL and BALCO together accounted for 42 per cent of Vedanta’s normalised free cash flow in FY25, despite contributing just 31 per cent of revenue

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Ltd.’s proposed acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) could expose the Government of India to mounting financial risks through its equity in Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (HZL) and Bharat Aluminium Co. (BALCO), U.S.-based short seller Viceroy Research has warned.
 
In a letter to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) dated September 19, Viceroy flagged the deal as “unviable,” estimating JAL would generate a free cash flow shortfall of more than ₹18,600 crore over five years. This, it said, would leave Vedanta dependent on cash extractions from its most profitable subsidiaries.
 
When contacted, a Vedanta spokesperson declined to comment.
 

Reliance on cash from HZL and BALCO

According to the letter, HZL and BALCO together accounted for 42 per cent of Vedanta’s normalised free cash flow in FY25, despite contributing just 31 per cent of revenue. Viceroy alleged both companies, partly owned by the government, are being pushed into debt-funded dividends to support Vedanta’s parent, Vedanta Resources Ltd.
 
“HZL alone has issued dividends far in excess of earnings and has begun funding shortfalls through new debt,” the short seller said.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 23: Adani Power, KEC Int, JBM Auto, Vedanta

Vedanta

Setback for Vedanta as govt rejects extension of Cambay oil, gas block

Supreme Court, SC

SC judge recuses from Vedanta PIL; case to be heard by new Bench

Vedanta

Singapore police review Viceroy complaint on Vedanta's dividend funding

Vedanta

Vedanta bags 152 hectares Punnam manganese block in Andhra Pradesh

 
It also flagged outstanding statutory dues, taxes, and environmental liabilities of ₹4,847 crore at Vedanta as further risks to the exchequer. Brand fees charged to HZL and BALCO after Vedanta’s planned demerger would worsen the cash drain, Viceroy warned.

Strained ties with the state

The warning comes at a time of growing friction between Vedanta and the government. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has objected to Vedanta’s demerger plan at the National Company Law Tribunal, and last week the government denied the company an extension of its Cambay basin oil and gas block, handing the asset to ONGC.
 
“Without intervention, public funds and government equity will underwrite an unviable private acquisition,” Viceroy wrote, urging DIPAM to act before further erosion of strategic assets.

Competing bids for Jaiprakash

Vedanta has emerged as the highest bidder for Jaiprakash Industries. Lenders are expected to vote on offers made by Vedanta Ltd. and the Adani Group. Vedanta has offered ₹12,505 crore, while the Adani bid is ₹250 crore lower.

Viceroy warning

  • JAL faces ₹18,600 cr funding gap
  • HZL, BALCO generate 42 per cent FCF, 31 per cent revenue
  • Govt partial owned firms pushed into debt-funded dividends to Vedanta unlisted London based parent
  • Vedanta’s ₹4,847 cr dues expose Govt to risk
  • Public funds risked on unviable acquisition
 

More From This Section

Super.money fintech firm upi flipkart

Walmart-backed Flipkart to invest $300 million in fintech unit Super.money

KEC International (Photo: Trade Brains)

KEC International bags ₹3,243 crore orders for transmission line, towerspremium

Gautam Adani, Adani

'Time to accelerate': Adani outlines priorities after Sebi case closure

Paritosh Ladhani (pictured), joint managing director, SLMG Beverages.

Coca Cola bottler SLMG eyes high single-digit growth despite tepid quarterspremium

Manish Prasad

India powers SAP's global growth engine like never before: Manish Prasad

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Ltd Jaiprakash Associates Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Hindustan Zinc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon