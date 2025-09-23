Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity indices traded with moderate losses in the morning trade. The market could experience volatility today due to the weekly F&O expiry of Nifty and Bank Nifty. The Nifty traded below the 25,150 mark. FMCG shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 226.75 points or 0.28% to 81,931.47. The Nifty 50 index lost 74.80 points or 0.29% to 25,129.25.

In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.23%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,634 shares rose and 2,027 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Shares of Euro Pratik Sales were currently trading at Rs 252 at 10:11 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 247.

The scrip was listed at Rs 273.45, reflecting a discount of 10.71% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 279.55 and a low of Rs 251.20. On the BSE, over 6.43 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index dropped 0.93% to 55,485.25. The index fell 1.83% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Radico Khaitan (down 1.33%), Nestle India (down 1.32%), Britannia Industries (down 1.14%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.02%), Dabur India (down 0.81%), ITC (down 0.74%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.70%), United Spirits (down 0.60%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.51%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.44%) declined.

On the other hand, Patanjali Foods (up 0.67%) and United Breweries (up 0.24%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Refex Industries surged 16.49% after the company's board approved a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking value from its green mobility business.

Shilpa Medicare rallied 3.03% after the firm received the initial authorization from European Medicine Agency (EMA), recommending final marketing approval for its Rivaroxaban Orodispersible Films (ODF).

ACME Solar Holdings shed 0.92%. The company has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,100 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to refinance existing debt for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Refex Inds soars as board okays green mobility demerger

Euro Pratik Sales falters on debut

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 40-cr contract from AVS Housing and Construction LLP

Barometers nudge lower; breath positive

Government of India and ADB sign $125 million loan to upgrade urban services in Assam

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

