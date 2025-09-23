Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 226.75 points or 0.28% to 81,931.47. The Nifty 50 index lost 74.80 points or 0.29% to 25,129.25.
In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.23%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,634 shares rose and 2,027 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Euro Pratik Sales were currently trading at Rs 252 at 10:11 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 247.
Also Read
The scrip was listed at Rs 273.45, reflecting a discount of 10.71% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 279.55 and a low of Rs 251.20. On the BSE, over 6.43 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index dropped 0.93% to 55,485.25. The index fell 1.83% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Radico Khaitan (down 1.33%), Nestle India (down 1.32%), Britannia Industries (down 1.14%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.02%), Dabur India (down 0.81%), ITC (down 0.74%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.70%), United Spirits (down 0.60%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.51%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.44%) declined.
On the other hand, Patanjali Foods (up 0.67%) and United Breweries (up 0.24%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Refex Industries surged 16.49% after the company's board approved a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking value from its green mobility business.
Shilpa Medicare rallied 3.03% after the firm received the initial authorization from European Medicine Agency (EMA), recommending final marketing approval for its Rivaroxaban Orodispersible Films (ODF).
ACME Solar Holdings shed 0.92%. The company has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,100 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to refinance existing debt for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content