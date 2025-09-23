Emkay Global soars 15% as Kirti Doshi buys stake; stock up 45% in 4 days

Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services extended their rally to jump over 15 per cent on Tuesday after Kirti Doshi, through his family-controlled entity Antique Securities Pvt Ltd, acquired over 21 per cent stake.
The stockbroking company's stock rose as much as 15.03 per cent during the day to ₹363 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 22 (20 per cent) this year. Emkay Global's stock pared gains to trade 7 per cent higher at ₹337.1 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:45 AM.
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight day, gaining 45 per cent in the process and currently trade close to its record high of ₹369.8 apiece. The counter has risen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 6.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Emkay Global has a total market capitalisation of ₹900.16 crore.
Emkay Global gets ₹227.5-crore as Kirti Doshi picks 21% stake
The brokerage and financial services firm has received an equity investment from Kirti Doshi, according to an exchange filing. Doshi, who has 48 years of experience in the sector, acquired more than a 21 per cent stake in the company through his family-controlled entity, Antique Securities Pvt.Ltd.
The existing promoters, Krishna Kumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia, also infused additional funds, taking the total capital infusion to ₹227.5 crore, the statement said.
The company said the fresh capital will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth ambitions. Doshi’s involvement is expected to bring strategic insights, operational expertise, and governance focus to Emkay Global as it looks to expand and innovate further, it said.
"Together with the Founders, and with the support of the management, we look forward to building stronger businesses, leveraging innovation, and creating enduring value for all stakeholders," Doshi said in the statement.
Emkay Global Q1 results
Emkay Global Financial Services reported a net profit of ₹4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, down 65.54 per cent from ₹13.87 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 11.60 per cent to ₹72.44 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹81.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.