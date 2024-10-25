Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 3.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.52% to Rs 21.81 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 3.81% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.52% to Rs 21.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.8125.22 -14 OPM %10.648.96 -PBDT2.022.02 0 PBT1.691.80 -6 NP1.091.05 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content