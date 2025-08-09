Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 19.53% to Rs 49.69 crore

Net loss of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 49.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.6961.75 -20 OPM %92.8297.23 -PBDT6.2040.10 -85 PBT6.1240.05 -85 NP-4.0232.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

