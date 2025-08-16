Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pininfarina acquired further 60% stake in Signature

Pininfarina acquired further 60% stake in Signature

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Tech Mahindra announced that its step-down subsidiary, Pininfarina S.p.A. has acquired additional stake in Signature S.r.l, an associate company of Pininfarina, thereby increasing its shareholding in Signature from 24% to 84% of its equity share capital.

Consequent to the aforesaid Transaction, Signature has become a subsidiary of Pininfarina and a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

The acquisition of Signature is aimed at strengthening the presence of Pininfarina in the consumer channel, while further enhancing the Pininfarina brand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra unveils its multi-energy NU_IQ platform

Mahindra & Mahindra unveils its multi-energy NU_IQ platform

Bajaj Finance receives upgrade in Issuer credit ratings

Bajaj Finance receives upgrade in Issuer credit ratings

State Bank of India receives upgrade in credit ratings

State Bank of India receives upgrade in credit ratings

Ola Electric unveils 'India Inside' vision, new EVs, ferrite motor and MoveOS 6 at Sankalp 2025

Ola Electric unveils 'India Inside' vision, new EVs, ferrite motor and MoveOS 6 at Sankalp 2025

Alembic Pharma secures USFDA nod for generic acne cream

Alembic Pharma secures USFDA nod for generic acne cream

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon