Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 79.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 95.88 croreNet profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 79.81% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 95.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales95.8873.22 31 OPM %6.525.65 -PBDT4.113.51 17 PBT0.271.34 -80 NP0.211.04 -80
