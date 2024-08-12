Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 79.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 95.88 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 79.81% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 95.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.95.8873.226.525.654.113.510.271.340.211.04