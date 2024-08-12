Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 3.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 826.37 croreNet profit of Usha Martin rose 3.36% to Rs 104.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 100.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 826.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 814.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales826.37814.38 1 OPM %18.6417.89 -PBDT156.44146.73 7 PBT134.70129.10 4 NP104.11100.73 3
