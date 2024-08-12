Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 69.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.67% to Rs 748.70 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 69.94% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.67% to Rs 748.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 490.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.748.70490.425.049.5540.2129.5927.5014.3919.0511.21