Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 158.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 945.47 crore

Net Loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 158.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 853.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 945.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 996.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 799.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 239.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 3892.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3666.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales945.47996.87 -5 3892.933666.36 6 OPM %37.2316.81 -34.2559.88 - PBDT64.28-628.29 LP 109.42666.19 -84 PBT-158.85-853.90 81 -799.79-239.12 -234 NP-158.85-853.90 81 -799.79-239.12 -234

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

