Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India standalone net profit rises 3.34% in the March 2025 quarter

ABB India standalone net profit rises 3.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 3139.68 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 3.34% to Rs 474.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 459.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 3139.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3063.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3139.683063.72 2 OPM %18.5518.45 -PBDT669.89648.51 3 PBT636.13617.09 3 NP474.63459.29 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 227.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 227.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Thermax consolidated net profit rises 8.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Thermax consolidated net profit rises 8.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit declines 59.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit declines 59.88% in the March 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon