Nifty slides below 24,850; realty shares underpressure

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The frontline indices hovered near the flatline with marginal losses in morning trade, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy announcement. Market participants are also closely monitoring ongoing developments related to the India-US trade agreement, contributing to the subdued sentiment and heightened volatility in the market.

The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark. Realty shares fell after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 19.82 points or 0.02% to 81,318.13. The Nifty 50 index lost 3.15 points or 0.01% to 24,818.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.08%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 1,886 shares rose and 1,580 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

Result today:

Power Gird Corporation of India (down 0.22%), Tata Steel (down 0.19%), Birla Corporation (added 0.86%), Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) (down 0.17%), Computer Age Management Services (down 0.21%), CESC (down 0.71%), Fino Payments Bank (down 0.25%), Firstsource Solutions (down 0.23%), Greaves Cotton (down 0.10%), Greenpanel Industries (down 1.68%), HEG (up 0.73%), Hyundai Motor India (down 1.03%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.48%), IIFL Finance (down 1.50%), Indus Towers (down 0.19%), Ion Exchange India (up 0.63%), ITD Cementation India (up 2.34%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.17%), JBM Auto (down 0.30%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures (up 1.12%), Kaynes Technology India (down 2.90%), KPIT Technologies (down 0.18%), Maharashtra Seamless (down 0.42%) and Vedant fashons (down 0.21) will announce their quarterly result later today.

New Listing:

Shares of GNG Electronics were currently trading at Rs 333.60 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 40.76% compared with the issue price of Rs 237.

The scrip was listed at Rs 350, exhibiting a premium of 47.67% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 364 and a low of 325.35. On the BSE, over 15.69 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Indiqube Spaces were currently trading at Rs 213.30 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 10% compared with the issue price of Rs 237.

The scrip was listed at Rs 218.70, exhibiting a discount of 7.72% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 222.75 and a low of 201.55. On the BSE, over 4.86 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index slipped 0.76% to 919.45. The index jumped 1.60% in the past trading session.

Brigade Enterprises (down 1.22%), DLF (down 1.15%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.05%), Godrej Properties (down 1.03%), Lodha Developers (down 0.70%), Anant Raj (down 0.56%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.29%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.17%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

AXISCADES Technologies was locked in 5% after the company announced that it has secured significant new orders, across airborne, naval, and radar-based platforms from premier defence laboratories in India.

GE Vernova T&D India hit an upper circuit of 5% after the companys standalone net profit surged 116.44% to Rs 291.20 on 38.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,330.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

