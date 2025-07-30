Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Silks drops after Q1 PAT slumps 60% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Siyaram Silks drops after Q1 PAT slumps 60% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Siyaram Silk Mills declined 4.75% to Rs 645.70 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 59.7% to Rs 4.64 crore despite 26.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs389.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 58.2% YoY to Rs 6.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 33 crore, recording de-growth of 4.5% compared with Rs 34 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin slipped to 8.2% in Q1 FY26 as against 10.3% in Q1 FY25.

In Q1FY26, the company opened 4 ZECODE and 3 DEVO stores. Total stores opened as of Q1FY26 stood at 16 ZECODE and 10 DEVO stores. The company said that its target to open around 35 stores under both brands during FY26 remains intact.

 

Gaurav Poddar, executive director, Siyaram Silk Mills, said: In Q1 FY26, demand in the Retail segment remained largely flat, influenced by the early onset of the monsoon which affected typical seasonal buying behaviour and spending patterns.

We continue to make steady progress on our expansion strategy, opening 4 ZECODE and 3 DEVO stores in Q1FY26, taking the total to 16 ZECODE and 10 DEVO stores as of Q1FY26. Our target to open around 35 stores across both brands by FY26 remains on track. These stores will be funded through internal accruals.

Also Read

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty listless; SMIDs in red; Tata Motors, Zen Tech shares slip up to 5%

GNG Electronics IPO listing

GNG Electronics shares list at 50% premium; should book profit or hold?

Larsen & Toubro

Breakout Alert! L&T stock may cross ₹4,000-mark, gain over 11%, hints chartpremium

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO opens today: How Harshad Mehta scam led demat revolution in India

Real Estate, capital market

Real estate companies raise over ₹26K crore through capital markets

Our financial performance in Q1FY26 reflected total income at Rs 400 crore up from Rs 331 crore in Q1 FY25. The revenue mix for Q1 FY26 comprised Fabric at 76%, Garments at 13%, and Yarn & Others at 11%. We reported an EBITDA of Rs 33 crore, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 8.2%, while Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 5 crore with a PAT margin of 1.1%. We anticipate a rebound in consumer demand in the months ahead, driven by the upcoming festive season.

Siyaram Silk Mills is amongst Indias most renowned brands and marketers of fabrics, readymade garments, and other textiles products. The company is famous for its high-quality fabrics and apparel using various blends made from poly viscose, cotton, wool, linen, bamboo and stretch. The company sells its products under multiple brands such as Siyaram, J. Hampstead, Oxemberg, and Cadini.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indiqube Spaces slides on debut

Indiqube Spaces slides on debut

Stock Alert: NTPC, L&T, Bank of India, Allied Blenders Distilleries, Dilip Buildcon

Stock Alert: NTPC, L&T, Bank of India, Allied Blenders Distilleries, Dilip Buildcon

GNG Electronics jumps on debut

GNG Electronics jumps on debut

Dilip Buildcon gains as Q1 PAT zooms 94% YoY to Rs 271 cr

Dilip Buildcon gains as Q1 PAT zooms 94% YoY to Rs 271 cr

Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon