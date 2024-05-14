Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 80.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 43.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 264.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Platinum Industries rose 6.20% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 80.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.80.3560.29264.39231.4818.8123.3723.1123.2715.7713.9861.3252.7615.0113.4158.4050.9410.6210.0043.7337.91