Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 80.35 croreNet profit of Platinum Industries rose 6.20% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 80.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 43.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 264.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content