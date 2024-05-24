Business Standard
Libord Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Libord Securities reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 428.57% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

