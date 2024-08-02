POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 99.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.20% to Rs 363.69 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 99.37% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 67.20% to Rs 363.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.363.69217.523.513.248.804.548.374.196.283.15