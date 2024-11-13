Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 37.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.70% to Rs 251.28 croreNet profit of Pokarna rose 37.49% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.70% to Rs 251.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales251.28199.90 26 OPM %34.2634.25 -PBDT78.9661.67 28 PBT68.4451.78 32 NP44.9632.70 37
