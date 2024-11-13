Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.34% to Rs 7.27 croreNet profit of Solid Stone Company rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.275.80 25 OPM %14.5818.45 -PBDT0.620.52 19 PBT0.390.30 30 NP0.300.11 173
